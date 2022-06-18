Former Kentucky lawmaker Wilson Stone dies

Stone, a Democrat, served as a state representative for 12 years before announcing in 2019 that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. — Wilson Stone, a former Kentucky lawmaker known for his advocacy for education and agriculture, died Friday after a lengthy illness. He was 69.

Stone died at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, according to an obituary posted on the website of Scottsville’s Goad Funeral Home.

Stone, a Democrat, served as a state representative for 12 years before announcing in 2019 that he would not seek reelection in 2020, The Daily News reported.

He made public at that time that he had a brain tumor and was choosing not to run to “prioritize his health and family,” the newspaper reported.

Stone received bipartisan praise Saturday for his legislative career.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, in a social media post, said Stone was a “dedicated public servant who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians and was a champion for our education system.”

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican, said Stone was a well-respected legislator who “devoted his life to making our commonwealth better.”

“Wilson knew great loss and faced a tragic health crisis and yet inspired all with his optimism and incredible faith,” Osborne said in a statement.

Stone was a longtime member of the Allen County Board of Education before serving in the legislature, the Daily News reported.

