A proposed bill in Kentucky is looking to reinforce safety for students who ride the bus to school.

If House Bill 136 were to be implemented, it would make it mandatory for school buses to have stop arm cameras installed by Aug. 1, 2023.

There are laws and fines already in place for people that pass school buses when kids are getting on or off.

In Kentucky, if you are on a two-lane road or without a center turn, all traffic from both directions must stop.

If you are on a four-lane road either with no median separation, a divided highway and median separation or a center turn, only traffic following the bus must stop.

Many feel people can better be held accountable if it’s mandatory statewide.

"Of course we've been doing it for several years now however the issue is, until there is the backing statewide, even though like we have a great relationship with our sheriff's department and our county prosecutor, until there is a statewide consensus and prosecution on these crimes, were not going to see a big effect," Kevin Whitt, Henry County Schools director of transportation, said.



Within this new bill, the person who owns the car caught on camera for illegally passing would be fined $200 for the first offense, and $500 for each subsequent offense.

Whitt says over the last few years they have been able to submit their videos and many times, the right people have been cited, but such a large percentage of those who pass buses around the state and the country, have been dismissed.

