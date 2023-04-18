Five-acre wildfire closes trails at Natural Bridge State Resort

The fire happened late Monday near the sky bridge platform and is burning on state-owned land, which they say is a dedicated nature preserve.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trails at the Natural Bridge State Resort Park – Nature Preserve have been closed as firefighters battle a five-acre wildfire.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the fire happened late Monday near the sky bridge platform and is burning on state-owned land, which they say is a dedicated nature preserve.

Officials say around four dozen firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest, and other fire departments are using multiple engines and aerial resources to get the wildfire under control.

When firefighters contain the fire and the spread is stopped, they will focus on “putting out any smoldering material and reinforcing control lines.”

The KEEC mentioned there is no current danger to the park’s lodges or cottages but said they do not have an estimated time when the park will reopen its trails.

They also want to remind visitors that Kentucky is still in spring wildfire season which lasts until Apr. 30. State law prohibits anyone to burn between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. or within 150-feet of any woodland or brushland.

Since January, the Kentucky Department of Forestry has responded to 628 wildland fires. They said 10% of them were caused by downed powerlines which sparked fires during wind events and the others, a result of outdoor debris burning and arson.

Forestry officials urge everyone to take extra precautions, especially with debris fires and campfires. Staying alert can prevent the many wildfires in Kentucky.

A cause of the Natural Bridge State Resort wildfire has not yet been determined.

If you need to report suspicious acts of arson, contact your nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at (800) 272-7766.

Natural Bridge State Resort is located in Slade, Kentucky and is about 130 miles east of Louisville.

