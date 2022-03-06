Former WHAS11 anchor Don 'Frank' Hudson dies at 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Longtime WHAS11-TV anchor Don "Frank" Hudson has died at the age of 71.
According to his obituary, Hudson died on March 1 at his home in Ocoee, Florida.
Hudson, from Pawnee, Oklahoma, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.
After his graduation, Hudson began his broadcast career anchoring at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City.
He later moved to Syracuse, New York working at WNYS-TV, then again as a news anchor for WDBO, now WKMG-TV, in Orlando, Florida.
His family said Hudson dropped off the air "when his hair fell out," later working for C.E. Beck & Associates. Hudson worked as a Landman for over 30 years before returning to news.
Before coming to WHAS11-TV, Hudson worked as an anchorman at WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Hudson's family described him as generous, always having a "sense of humor" and a "big heart." They said his desire to help others was "beyond compare and was his gift to all who knew him."
At WHAS11-TV, Hudson co-anchored newscasts alongside the late Melissa Forsythe.
