Kentucky governor hands trailer keys to storm survivors

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed over travel trailer keys to a group of families that lost their homes when tornadoes tore through parts of the state in December.

Beshear visited the hard-hit communities of Mayfield and Dawson Springs in western Kentucky on Jan. 28.

The families moved into trailers providing “medium-term” housing as they recover from the storms.

"The road to full recovery will be long, but today we’re helping families start a new chapter with more space, privacy and comfort," Beshear said. "These brand-new travel trailers are the next step as these folks continue to rebuild their lives."

The sheltering program provided 10 travel trailers at the Mayfield Mobile Home Community and 10 at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground.

While at the Mayfield location, Ashley Parnell, along with her 5-year-old son, Bentley, thanked the governor for working hard to find her family shelter.

“I am so grateful that my son and I will have the opportunity to get back to a normal routine and not spend so much time driving for his school commute,” she said. “I praise God and thank the Governor and his team for working aggressively on finding us shelter and staying true to their word."

Beshear's office said another 180 trailers are on the way for Kentuckians in counties impacted by the tornadoes.

