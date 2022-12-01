Kentucky lawmakers pass tornado-relief legislation

The measure will send initial aid into stricken communities for schools and residents displaced by the deadly storms last month.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have passed tornado-relief legislation.

Some legislators spoke of their harrowing experiences when the storms struck.

Several Kentucky communities were devastated and 77 people died in the state.

The relief measure was put on a fast track by legislative leaders.

It includes $200 million requested by Governor Andy Beshear.

The legislation cleared the House and Senate on Jan. 12.

Lawmakers agreed to pump in an initial $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

More rounds of aid will be allocated later.

