Kentucky principals perform 'The Twelve Months of COVID' for virtual Christmas special

Principals from West Jessamine High School sang about virtual learning and toilet paper shortages in a preview for the school's holiday special.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — Some school principals in Jessamine County are getting into the holiday spirit while reflecting on 2020 through song.

The theatre department at West Jessamine High School put together a virtual Christmas special, which will premiere on Facebook Monday at 6 p.m. Part of the special is a performance of a classic Christmas carol - with a twist.

"On the first month of COVID, the virus gave to me: A shortage of TP," the song begins.

The unconventional Christmas carol, titled "The Twelve Months of COVID," continues in the same pattern, going through each month of the year and the struggles both students and teachers faced.

Other verses mentioned virtual learning, wearing masks in the halls and "no band camp."

You can watch the full performance of "The Twelve Months of COVID" and the full Christmas special at 6 p.m. on the West Jessamine High School Theatre Facebook page.

