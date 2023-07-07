D.C. police offering $25K reward for suspect accused of killing Kentucky teacher

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or use their anonymous text tip line at 50411.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Washington D.C. are offering a large sum of money for the identity and conviction of a suspect accused of killing a Kentucky teacher.

According to a news release, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch need the public's help finding a suspect in a homicide that happened on July 5 on Catholic University's campus.

Officers said they responded to the campus on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took Emerson to an area hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Emerson's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or use their anonymous text tip line at 50411.

