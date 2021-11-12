Schools closed in Warren County Monday, Tuesday due to storm damage in the county and Bowling Green

The school district plans to provide food to those impacted by the tornadoes on the days schools are closed.

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will be closed Monday and Tuesday next week due to tornado damage in the county and Bowling Green.

District officials said in a news release, they coordinate with Warren County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, the Bowling Green Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office to decide the status of school closures for the remainder of the week.

South Warren Middle School has been set up as a shelter to provide food and resources to those in need.

