RICHMOND, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training would like to pay you $100 and give you free food and alcohol.

Yes, you read that right.

The department is looking for volunteers to participate in one of their Field Sobriety Training sessions over the next few months.

Participants will be given "regulated amounts of alcohol" to help Basic Training Academy recruits practice field sobriety testing within a controlled environment.

Ky Dept of Criminal Justice Training Facebook

According to the department, participants will be given an option of bourbon, vodka, or rum that can be mixed with Coke or orange juice.

However, participants are not permitted to leave until they have a blood alcohol level of 0.00 on a breathalyzer test, even if they have a designated driver or someone else to pick them up.

The department says that participants will get free dinner, snacks, and will have a place to hang out while they "sober up".

Volunteers will also receive $100 for their participation.

The training sessions will be held at the Eastern Kentucky University Campus in Richmond, KY on March 21, April 25, and June 6.

For more information.or to sign up, contact Brooke Norton at docjt.duitraining@ky.gov or 859-622-6453.