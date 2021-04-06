Kentucky ranks as 39th best state to live in, WalletHub finds

The personal finance site ranked the 50 states on key indicators of livability. The commonwealth's best marks came in the "Affordability" category.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to WalletHub, a personal finance site that specializes in credit reports, Kentucky ranks as the 39th best state to live in.

The site published a report ranking the states in terms of livability across 52 key indicators. The five ranking dimensions include "Affordability," "Economy," "Education and Health," "Quality of Life," and "Safety."

Kentucky's lowest marks came in the "Quality of Life" category which ranked as no. 47. Its highest came in the "Affordability" metric coming in at no. 10.

The report shows the top five states to live in are New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Idaho and Minnesota. Surroundings states like Indiana and Tennessee ranked no. 29 and no. 34, respectively.

The five dimensions were graded on a scale of 1-20 for a cumulative score of 100 with those 52 key indicators being scored. The site then took each state's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score.

For the "Quality of Life" metric, which Kentucky is in the bottom four, indicators like access to Public Transportation, Quality of Roads, Traffic Congestion, Fitness Centers Per Capita and Weather were graded.

Kentucky's total grades across each of the five dimensions were no. 10 in "Affordability," no. 44 in "Economy," no. 37 in "Education and Health," no. 47 in "Quality of Life" and no. 26 in "Safety."

