FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote.

The measure cleared the Republican-led legislature Thursday night. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear who expressed concerns about the proposal Friday.

It was part of a flurry of last-minute work before lawmakers started a weeklong break due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The final version was the product of work by a House-Senate conference committee.

The bill was one of the highest-profile issues in the legislative session.

