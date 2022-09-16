Virtual meetings to be held throughout September to improve foster care system

The four meetings will discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will be having a series of virtual town hall meetings this month that the public is welcome to attend.

The meetings will discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.

Officials said anyone with concerns about the system and/or ideas on how communities can better support families is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings that will take place on Sept. 19, Sept. 21, Sept. 27 and Sept. 30.

Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (CFCRB) statewide are hosting the regional town halls.

The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1 , which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system, CRCRB representatives said.

Officials said the September town hall meetings will focus on support for relatives and fictive kin caregivers for children who would otherwise be in foster homes unfamiliar to them.

CRCRB representatives said placements with relatives and fictive kin can reduce the trauma of out-of-home placement for children and reinforce their cultural identities. Previously, fictive kin had to have a direct connection to the child. The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year to include a connection to the child’s family.

Findings from the meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature, officials said.

Town Hall Schedule

Sept. 19, noon-1 p.m.

Registration required. Register here . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

For citizens residing in these counties: Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson

Sept. 21, noon-1 p.m.

Registration required. Register here . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

For citizens residing in these counties: Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford

Sept. 27, noon-1 p.m.

Registration required. Register here . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

For citizens residing in these counties: Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster

Sept. 30, noon-1 p.m.

Registration required. Register here . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

