Welcome Back Virginia! ASL interpreter returns to Beshear's briefings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After missing the last few weeks due to a uterine cancer diagnosis, sign language interpreter Virginia Moore returned to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 briefings this week.

Moore announced back in early October that she had been diagnosed with cancer. During the announcement, she urged everyone to wear their mask, but to also take care of their own health, something she admitted to putting off.

"Don't wait, please get yourself check,” Moore said.

In a video message later that month, Moore announced she was cancer free, saying if she had waited any longer she would still be in treatment. While she said she would return to working with Beshear soon, Moore did not appear back over Beshear's shoulder until Monday.

As soon as Beshear started his briefing, he welcomed Moore back.

"We are going to get through this, we're going to get through this together," Beshear said. "And one reason I know we're going to get through this, is we have Virginia Moore back. Virginia, we missed you. We are so glad you are back, very happy to see you even if it's just on screen."

Moore worked with Beshear again during Tuesday's briefing.

