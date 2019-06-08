KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – Vice President Mike Pence announced he will be traveling to Manchester, Ky. on Aug. 8.

He will be joining Governor Matt Bevin and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for a briefing on Innovative Readiness Training as well as give remarks on the opioid crisis impacting the United States.

