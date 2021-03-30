x
Kentucky

US Supreme Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

The issue before the court is whether Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky’s attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down.

The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. 

But the issue before the court is whether Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.

