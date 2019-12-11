LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by a former Kentucky judge to delay an ethics case against her.

Beth Maze petitioned the court in September to temporarily halt proceedings by Kentucky's Judicial Conduct Commission. The commission last week publicly reprimanded Maze and said it would have removed her if she had not retired in October. The commission found Maze attempted to help her ex-husband after his 2017 arrest on drug possession charges.

She has been charged in a criminal case with forgery and records tampering. Maze had wanted the high court to delay the commission proceedings to "protect her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in the criminal case." The Supreme Court denied the petition Tuesday.

Maze was a judge for Rowan, Bath, Montgomery and Menifee counties.