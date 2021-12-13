64 confirmed dead from Kentucky tornadoes, according to Beshear

In Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky presser, he updated Kentuckians on deaths caused by the tornadoes, the Mayfield candle factory, and how people can help.

KENTUCKY, USA — On December 13, Governor Beshear held a Team Kentucky presser to update Kentuckians on the tornado damage and the state's response.

First, he gave updated numbers on the deaths caused by the severe storms and those that are still unaccounted for.

In total, Beshear confirmed 64 deaths so far, but expects the numbers to climb above 70, maybe even 80.

There are 8 Kentucky counties with confirmed deaths:

Graves County - 20

Hopkins County - 13

Muhlenberg County - 11

Warren County - 12

Caldwell County - 4

Marshall County - 1

Taylor County - 1

Fulton County - 1

Lyon County - 1

Right now they believe there are 105 Kentuckians still unaccounted for that rescue teams are hoping to find. 300 National Guard members are assisting with rescue and recovery efforts.

Governor Beshear ordered flags to half staff in honor of those lost and those suffering from this tornado. All state office buildings will lower flags to half staff for one week.

A state of emergency was declared before midnight Friday before the storm hit.

Biden signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday, which according to Beshear is the fastest we've ever seen. Last night, a Federal Declaration of Major Emergency was declared, again Beshear saying he thinks it is the fastest one has ever been issued.

FEMA is reportedly already on the ground helping families document losses and file claims.

"I believe this is the most rapid response from the federal government in the history of the United States of America and we need it and we are really grateful for it." said Beshear.

