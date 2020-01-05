LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About 100 student musicians across the state, along with some UofL Marching Band faculty and alumni, made sure one of the most magical moments in May will be heard this weekend.

For those that call this state home, ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ is a staple in the spring.

“That song has been a part of my life forever,” said Head Drum Major of the UofL Marching Band, Natalie Humble.

With Derby postponed, she had the idea to collaborate with other Kentuckians to provide a remix.

“It got stuck in my head, and I thought, you know what would be cool, if we could just do that, but do it differently.”

So students in marching bands from a dozen different state colleges and universities grabbed their instruments to give our time-honored tradition a tune-up.

“It's just really important to have that no matter what,” said Humble.

It’s just one way Kentucky is adjusting to no Derby in May.

“Whether there's a race or not, people collectively want to celebrate, because it's kind of tied to our personal history, to our personal memories,” said Claudia Coffey, Interim Communications Director at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The Derby merchandise is still marked May 2, 2020, and will not be reprinted. It’s more like a collectable now, or at least a reminder of the rare postponement outside of May, for only the second time in history.

The coveted 14 karat gold champions trophy also says May 2, 2020, but it will be re-engraved before the fall.

“It'll definitely be a unique trophy for the owner that's fortunate enough to win it in 2020,” said Director of Curatorial and Educational Affairs the Derby Museum, Chris Goodlett.

The calendar date may be different, but the Kentucky Derby Museum is determined to make sure the spirit this spring stays the same.

“We needed to provide a great slice of what it's all about the magic that is the Kentucky Derby on May 2,” said Derby Museum President and CEO, Patrick Armstrong.

They’re partnering with Churchill Downs to host an online ‘Derby at Home’ experience on Saturday, instead. Their way of bringing the track to you.

“One of our tour guides will lead, virtually, a tour of the backside, of different areas of Churchill Downs that most folks normally wouldn't be able to see,” Armstrong explained.

It’s also a chance for people across the globe to get up close and personal with Derby greats during interviews with D. Wayne Lukas and Bob Baffert.

Online there are Derby themed recipes, and a do-it-yourself fascinator tutorials. It’s an effort by the Museum to find ways for people to feel festive, even if the festivities feel far away.

“Just to demonstrate that the sun always shines bright on the first Saturday in May,” said Armstrong.

Kentucky is banding together, quite literally, knowing soon the spirit of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ will shine again.

“It's a 146 year tradition, and we're looking forward to the first Saturday in September,” said Armstrong.

The Kentucky Derby Museum will donate 20% of sales proceeds to local COVID-19 response funds.

For a closer look at the ‘Derby at Home’ schedule, click here.

