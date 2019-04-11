LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police at the University of Kentucky are investigating the sixth report of rape at its Lexington campus this semester.

News outlets say the latest report was made Tuesday, two days after the alleged date rape in a campus dormitory. The school's crime bulletins and daily crime log say most of the reported attacks happened in residence halls by male suspects known to the victims.

The crime log shows three of the cases remain open, two were closed after no law enforcement response was requested or action taken, and another was determined to be unfounded.

