'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall.

The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans and Native American individuals working on farmland.

President Eli Capilouto said in his blog post he wants to transform the space to celebrate diversity and inclusion on the campus.

"In this moment, I reflect on our university's creed, which speaks to the need for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "When members of the community don't meet that expectation - when they don't match our values - we must be willing to bear witness, call it out, repair the harm, and right the wrong."

In 2020, Capilouto announced the intention of removing the mural but was hit with a lawsuit Kentucky author Wendall Berry filed.

According to the lawsuit, the mural is a publicly-owned piece of art that promotes education, and it would be unsafe to remove.

Due to the lawsuit, a timeline for removal is not available.

