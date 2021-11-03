University of Kentucky to hold in-person commencements

Several commencement ceremonies are planned at Rupp Arena over the weekend of May 14 through May 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s flagship university says it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says the ceremonies will be the first in-person commencements at the school since December 2019. The school held virtual ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Capilouto says several commencement ceremonies are planned at Rupp Arena over the weekend of May 14 through May 16. All 2020 graduates are invited to participate along with May 2021 graduates.

The ceremonies will follow health and safety protocols, including face mask requirements and physical distancing. A virtual option will also be available.

