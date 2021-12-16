Coroner: Kentucky fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity

The coroner’s report showed that Hazelwood's blood alcohol concentration was .354 and he tested positive for amphetamines.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky coroner has concluded that alcohol toxicity caused the death of a University of Kentucky fraternity member in October.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that freshman Thomas Hazelwood died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after he was found unresponsive by friends at the FarmHouse Fraternity house on Oct. 18. Hazelwood was majoring in Agricultural Economics, police confirmed.

The coroner’s report showed that Hazelwood's blood alcohol concentration was .354 and he tested positive for amphetamines.

The report classified his death as an accidental overdose and said no charges will be filed in the case per police at the University of Kentucky.

