Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties

The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is a Verify about federal legislation protecting employees.

Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.

Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2%.

The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

The next lowest rate was in Scott County at 2.2%.

Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 7%.

Related employment stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.