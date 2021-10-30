Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Unemployment rates fell in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties between September 2020 and September 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

Jobless rates rose in two of the state’s counties and stayed the same in two others during that time.

Three counties — Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford — had the state’s lowest jobless rates at 2.8% each, the center said Thursday.

Shelby and Spencer counties were next at 3% each. They were followed by Henry, Scott and Todd counties, which had 3.1% rates. Boone, Green and Taylor counties each had 3.2% rates.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 8.8%; Harlan County at 7.9%; Martin County at 7.8%; Carter County at 7.1%; and Leslie County at 7%. Next was Letcher County at 6.9%, and then Elliott County at 6.7%, Floyd County at 6.6% and Owsley County at 6.5%.

