Waiver available to avoid repaying excess unemployment benefits

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance said it has mailed notices to about 14,000 unemployment claimants.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thousands of Kentuckians can now apply for a waiver that could clear them from having to repay the overpayments included in their unemployment benefits.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance said it has mailed notices to about 14,000 unemployment claimants. They were identified as having been overpaid in 2020. Claimants who were overpaid past Dec. 31, 2020, are not eligible for the waiver.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases, the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

The state agency said the notice letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form.

Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver. The office recommends that claimants use the online form to expedite the process.

According to the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the state has paid out more than $6 billion in total unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.