LEXINGTON, Ky. — Earlier this week, the University of Kentucky announced it is facing a $70 million budget shortfall. Now, the university announced 1,700 employees will be furloughed starting April 26.

The furloughs will impact about 1,500 healthcare workers and 200 workers in dental clinics.

According to officials, some full and part-time workers will take a week without pay, while some may be out of work for 10 weeks.

