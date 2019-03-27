LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Barges full of coal have been stuck in the Ohio River since late 2018.

Over the course of the last few months, officials have retrieved seven from the river.



Two barges are still in there and they're still not sure how much coal is sitting at the bottom.

RELATED: Barge removal on hold due to still too high river level

The high water we've seen has slowed the recovery effort down, but things are clearing up for officials to finally pull the barges out in the next few weeks.

"This type of work does have its hazards, but this crew is an expert at doing it so we're looking at every situation, every operation that we do, we have to look at and make sure the secondary effects of that will be safe but so far it’s all gone well and everyone's remained safe and we intend to keep it that way," Shawn Kenney, with the Louisville Army Corps., said.

RELATED: Another barge, loaded with coal, sinks at McAlpine Dam in the Ohio River





EPA officials don't believe the coal in the water is affecting our drinking water or wildlife negatively.

RELATED: More barges sunk, recovery efforts unsafe after accident on 2nd Street Bridge