RADCLIFF, Ky. — Two Kentucky police officers have returned to duty after a shooting in January that injured one person.

Officers Roger D. Beets III and Jonah L. Everage of the Radcliff Police Department fired at 34-year-old Joseph R. Godsey while responding to an armed robbery on Navaho Court. According to police, Godsey had a knife and didn't obey commands to put the knife down.

Following the incident, the officers were placed on paid leave.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the officers returned to duty last week. He said he's confident the officers did nothing wrong.

The incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Godsey was issued an arrest citation and charged with assault. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

PREVIOUS: Police: Armed robbery led to officer-involved shooting in Radcliff

