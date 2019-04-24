HENDERSON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a small fixed-wing aircraft crashed at the Henderson County Airport in Henderson, Ky.

Two men died in the crash on April 24, the Henderson Fire Department told ABC News. The men were identified as 47-year-old Barry A. Hill of Sanford, N.C., and 48-year-old George Tucker of Sanford, N.C.

The plane was found by an airport employee around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Henderson County Coroner, Bruce Farmer, Hill and Tucker were the only ones on the plane at the time of the crash. They died because of the crash that happened overnight.

At the time of the crash, the airport office was closed.

KSP said the men were not certified pilots and the private Bellanca 17-30A aircraft was believed to be stolen or the use of it was unauthorized by the registered owner. KSP also said the plane was believed to be from Rome, N.C.

