Some Trump supporters in Kentucky not ready to accept election outcome

FRANKFORT, Ky. — President Donald Trump is looking to contest the election results and some of his Kentucky supporters are also not ready to accept how the race ended up.

A small group showed up at the State Capitol in Frankfort for the "Stop the Steal" rally, calling the 2020 election fraudulent.

The protesters made claims of irregularities because they believe he had the most “minority votes” of any GOP candidate in recent history.

They also said they are hesitant about the results because they believe there was a “red wave” across the US.

“You may love Biden and you’re happy, but wouldn’t you be happier knowing that he legitimately won? Because otherwise, you’re going to have half the country that doesn’t accept his presidency if we don’t get legitimacy,” Chelene Nightingale said.

Ernie Wagoner added, “It's mind-blowing. It should be very upsetting to every patriotic American."

The protesters claimed it was also suspicious President-elect Joe Biden took the lead overnight in key states Trump needed to win.

Eventually, they said they would accept the results if a recount proves Biden is the clear winner.

President Trump has alleged the elections were not fair and illegal votes were cast. His team also fired off a series of lawsuits in key battleground states. None of his claims have been proven.

It’s unclear if he will make a concession speech.