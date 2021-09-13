Kentucky State Trooper receives posthumous honor in Elizabethtown six years after his death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A fallen Kentucky State Trooper is being honored in Elizabethtown.
City leaders along with law enforcement unveiled Cameron Ponder Drive between East Hardin Middle School and KSP Post 4.
Trooper Ponder, a Hardin County native, was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 13, 2015.
He was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-24 in Lyon County.
The suspect in the shooting was shot and killed by police.
