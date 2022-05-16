Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

Police said a man who may have been trying to cross the track near Adam Shepherd Parkway was hit and killed Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after he was struck by a train in Shepherdsville.

According to police, the victim was hit near a crossing on Adam Shepherd Parkway near North Buckman Street just before 3 p.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if that man may have been trying to cross and just didn’t see or hear the train.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.