Toyota produces 10 million Camrys at Kentucky plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Toyota has produced 10 million Camry vehicles at its Kentucky manufacturing plant. The company says the white 2021 Toyota Camry SE rolled off the line recently.

The Georgetown plant has been in operation for 35 years. Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky president Susan Elkington says she gets a sense of pride from the milestone.

The Kentucky plant produced its 13 millionth vehicle overall in March. The RAV4 hybrid rolled off the line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant earlier in early March. The plant opened in Kentucky in 1988.

The company said it has invested about $1.5 billion in the Kentucky plant since 2017.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown plant employs more than 10,000 people.

