National Weather Service heading to Kentucky to evaluate storm damage after possible tornado

The National Weather Service is sending teams to survey damage in Grayson, Hardin, and LaRue Counties after storms moved through Thursday night.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Families in multiple Kentucky counties are cleaning up debris Friday morning after damaging storms moved through overnight.

The National Weather Service is planning to send teams to portions of Grayson, Hardin and LaRue counties Friday to survey the damage and determine if a tornado touched down in those areas.

Radar images from eastern Grayson County indicate a possible tornado, but the NWS will make the official call, as well as determine how strong the tornado was.

In Hodgenville, several buildings and silos were damaged overnight. There were some reports of houses losing roofs and fallen trees. Crews were also seen moving debris out of the roadway to work on damaged utility poles.

LaRue County dispatch said the possible tornado may have touched down in a four-mile stretch from Carter Brothers Rd. and Shepherdsville Rd. to Spencer School Rd.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, no injures have been reported in connection with this storm. The severe weather has moved out of the area and weather conditions are expected to be much quieter through the weekend.

The storm that moved through Kentucky was part of a system that left five people dead in Alabama and Georgia Thursday afternoon. Multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Kentucky was under a moderate risk of severe weather potential Thursday evening as the storm system moved through.

