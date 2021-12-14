Bowling Green Police urge volunteers to be safe

"It would just be terrible for you to get hurt trying to help someone else," said a member of Bowling Green PD Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — In Bowling Green, Ky., the clean-up continues after the town was hit hard by deadly tornadoes late Friday night into Saturday.

In the Creekwood neighborhood, members of the National Guard are working to secure the area, continuing search and rescue efforts. As members of the community gather to try and help, the Bowling Green Police Department is warning people that there could be hidden dangers in the devastation.

"Just because it's a pretty day today and the storm is over... the dangers are not," said Ronnie Ward, the public information officer for Bowling Green PD.

Groups of people came to the neighborhood to help in any way they could Tuesday. One woman said in the eight years of her living in Bowling Green, she has never seen the community come together like this.

"It's honestly heartbreaking the devastation and the lives lost and people still missing," she said. "I mean disaster really brings out everyone to come together and rebuild our community."

The top concern is for those living in areas where power lines are down. Officials ask that you avoid touching power lines, especially if they are tangled with a tree limb or a part of a home.

"We can not even imagine people getting hurt, it would just be terrible for you to get hurt trying to help someone else," said Ward.

If you're not from the area but want to lend a hand with clean-up, remember that you need to have permission to be on private property.

Bowling Green Police said things were a bit more organized Tuesday as crews brought in heavy machinery to help with cleaning up storm damage, but urge people to avoid walking under or around the machines.

If you would like to volunteer to help with clean-up efforts, Bowling Green Fire has set up an online form through Plain Compassion. Click here for more information. For those who need help with damage or debris, go to livehopeful.com and choose “I Need Help.”

