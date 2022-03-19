NWS: Possible EF-1 tornado confirmed in Hardin County

The National Weather Service Louisville said the tornado's rating could be increased as crews continue to survey the twister's damage.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Kentucky during Friday night's severe weather.

NWS Louisville said on Twitter that the line of storms produced a possible EF-1 tornado in Hardin County, Kentucky just west of Elizabethtown.

According to the NWS, it had wind speeds of up to 97 miles per hour.

The weather agency said the tornado's rating could be increased as crews continue to survey the twister's damage.

Crews are working to assess threes areas of Kentuckiana with reported storm damage, the agency said Saturday morning.

Those areas include Hardin County, Ky.; Breckinridge and Meade Counties in Kentucky; and Washington County, Ind.

WHAS11 meteorologist Reed Yadon was in Hardin County this morning doing weather reports in Hardin County just hours after the storm hit.

The tornado had ripped numerous roofs off buildings and even tossed one man's 12-foot long utility trailer half a mile away from a ruined barn.

