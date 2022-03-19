Tornadoes touched down in Hardin, Bullitt and Breckinridge Counties, NWS confirms

According to the National Weather Service, EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Bullitt and Hardin County, while an EF-0 touched down in Breckinridge County.

The NWS said there were EF-1 tornadoes in both Hardin County and Bullitt County, while an EF-0 tornado went through Breckinridge County. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported according to the website.

According to the NWS, the tornado in Hardin County had wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The tornado in Bullitt County had estimated max speeds of 105 miles per hour, according to the agency's website.

The EF-0 tornado in Breckinridge County had an estimated max speed of 80 miles per hour.

Crews assessed the areas of Kentuckiana with reported storm damage, Saturday morning.

They're also assessing damage in Meade County in Kentucky and Washington County in Indiana.

WHAS11 meteorologist Reed Yadon was in Hardin County this morning doing weather reports just hours after the storm hit.

The tornado had ripped numerous roofs off buildings and even tossed one man's 12-foot long utility trailer half a mile away from a ruined barn.

