FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's legislative leaders have started negotiations on a new state budget.

House and Senate budget conferees met Monday in the Capitol Annex. Other lawmakers are back home for a weeklong break that will continue until they reconvene Thursday.

Work on a new two-year budget will be the centerpiece of work in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the coronavirus. Under its abbreviated schedule, the GOP-led legislature would meet again on April 1. They would return later that month to take up any vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

