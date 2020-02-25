BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Todd Pate confirmed to WHAS11 he will retire from his position as sheriff of Breckinridge County effective on midnight Feb. 29. Pate is currently facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Pate has been arrested twice during his time in office. He was charged with driving under the influence in 2015 after a Kentucky State Police officer noted the sheriff had made "threats to law enforcement," was "armed," "driving recklessly" and had an "active warrant" out for his arrest. That officer reported he saw the sheriff drinking beer in his vehicle, and noted on the arrest slip the sheriff had an open beer in the center console.

The sheriff pleaded guilty to the 2015 charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months probation.

On March 8, 2019, Pate crashed his truck on Highway 259 and was arrested and booked into jail under suspicion of driving under the influence.

That crash sent one woman to the hospital and put three others in serious danger. According to the arrest slip, his blood alcohol content was .159, which is almost double the legal limit.

The grand jury indicted Pate on six charges on April 17, 2019. His next court date is scheduled for March 12 at 2 p.m.

