'Packed line-up'; Here's what you need to know about this year's Thunder Air Show

You've probably already spotted, or more likely heard, some of these planes flying over Louisville this week as crews prep for Saturday's show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday but before the fireworks show, one of the nation's top air shows will kick off this weekend's festivities.

The 2022 Thunder Air Show starts Saturday at 3:00 p.m. along the Ohio River.

It will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force and will feature a packed line-up of military and civilian aircraft.

This year's air show returns with a Category 1 aerobatic box, meaning there will be more fast and loud aircraft flying over the River City.

Here's what planes you can spot this year:

123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)

A-1 Skyraider (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan, IL)

A-10C Thunderbolt II “Warthog” (107th FS, Selfridge ANG, MI)

AC-130J Gunship (1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, FL)

Acemaker Airshows (T-33 Demo)

B-2 Spirit (13th Bomb Squadron, Whiteman, MO)

B-24 Liberator (“Diamond Lil,” Commemorative Air Force, Ft. Worth, TX)

B-25 Mitchell (“Show Me,” Commemorative Air Force, Missouri Wing)

B-29 Superfortress (“FiFi,” Commemorative Air Force, Ft. Worth TX)

B-52 Stratofortress (93rd Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, LA)

World War Two Victory Formation (B-25, B-24, B-29 and P-51D)

Boeing 767, UPS Airlines (Louisville IAP, KY)

C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)

C-17 Globemaster III (437th Airlift Wing, Charleston AFB, SC)

Carbon Cub Float Plane (Bowman Field, Louisville, KY)

CH-53 Sea Stallion (Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14, Norfolk, NAS)

Coleman Aerobatics (Taylorcraft, Bowman Field, Louisville, KY)

CV-22 Osprey (Marine Tilt Rotor Squadron 204, New River, NC)

F-15E Strike Eagle (4th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB, NC)

F-16 Viper (112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo OH)

F-16 Viper (176th Fighter Squadron, Madison, WI)

F-86 Sabre Demo (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan, IL)

F-100 Super Sabre Demo (Ft. Wayne, IN)

Growler Demonstration Team, E/F-18G Growler (Electronic Attack Squadron 129, Whidbey Island NAS)

US Navy Legacy Flight (E/A-18G/F4U Corsair)

KC-46 Pegasus (305th Air Mobility Wing, McGuire AFB, NJ)

KC-135 Stratotanker (72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Grissom Air Reserve Base, IN)

P-51D Aerobatics (“Swamp Fox,” Concorde, NC)

Raptor Demonstration Team, F-22 Raptor (1st Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, VA)

USAF Heritage Flight (F-22/P-51D Formation)

T-38 Talon (9th Reconnaissance Squadron, Beale AFB, CA)

UH-60 Blackhawk (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)

Younkin Airshows (Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo)

