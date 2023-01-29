Youth worker 'attacked' by three teens in custody at Kentucky detention center

There were no reported injuries.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A youth worker was 'attacked' at Warren Juvenile Detention Center by three teens on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, three 16-year-old's in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center "attacked" a youth worker and then "barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a filing cabinet."

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Warren County Regional Jail’s Critical Emergency Response Team were contacted for additional assistance. Officials say that there were no reported injuries.

The news release states that the three are committed on charges of murder, robbery and trafficking.

Officials say these teens weren't involved in the incident on Monday where three other juveniles planned a staff attack.

According to a news release, the detention center is now operating under "controlled confinement". That means that there is limited movement among the center.

Officials say KSP has opened an investigation and criminal charges are being sought by the department.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.