OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Three people are dead and one person is injured following a shooting at a residence in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Thursday that the local coroner was called to the scene of the shooting. Boggess says authorities are trying to determine how many people were struck in the gunfire and the extent of their injuries.

The officer says authorities have not yet identified the victims nor the suspected shooter.

Boggess said the shooting occurred about 11 a.m. CST Thursday in the western Kentucky city.