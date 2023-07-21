The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wandel Strange, 82, died in the crash.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was updated Friday evening to reflect that Wandall Strange died in the crash, not Jefferey Williams. The Tennessee Highway Patrol originally sent out a preliminary report with incorrect information. It was also updated to correct Wandell's gender.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 82-year-old died after a crash late Wednesday night on Parkway in Gatlinburg.

They identified the victim as Wandel Strange, from Kentucky. They said Strange was driving with Kendrick Strange, 50, southbound on Parkway in Gatlinburg while another vehicle was driving north. Kendrick was also injured in the crash.

The other vehicle was driven by 19-year-old Jefferey Williams, from Tennessee. They said he drove over the double yellow line on Parkway and crashed into the two other people. Charges are pending against him, according to the THP report.