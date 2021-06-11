Kentucky chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention receives TEGNA Foundation grant

The TEGNA Foundation is proud to present Kentucky's AFSP Chapter a check for $5,000 to continue their local missions at ending suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention received a check for $5,000 Tuesday from WHAS11's parent company, TEGNA.

AFSP Kentucky focuses on eliminating the loss of life from suicide through four main focuses. They work to put on innovative prevention programs, educate the public about risk factors and warning signs, raise funds for research and programs, and support families who have lost someone to suicide.

WHAS11's Hayley Minogue grew closer to the AFSP mission through her reporting on mental health and suicide in our community. She nominated them for the grant and was thrilled to hear they'd been selected as recipients.

This check puts them closer to their end-of-year goal of $200,000, but they aren't there yet. There's about a $30,000 gap in funding they hope the state can rally together to raise. If you would like to donate, you can click this link.

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation serves the greater good of our communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business.

Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.

