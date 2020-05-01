MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — Two teenage girls were reported missing from McCracken Co., Kentucky the morning of Jan. 4, 2020. The sheriff’s office is requesting help from the public to locate them.

Cassidy Crabtree, 17, and Apelina Novetske, 16, are believed to be together in the Paducah area or Crittenden Co.

Crabtree is 5’7’’ and 190 lbs. with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater with black leggings. She may be carrying a pink Nike backpack.

Novetske is 5’1’’ and 190 lbs. with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, pink sweatshirt and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on their location should call the McCracken Co. sheriff at 270-444-4719.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.