Gallery showcasing Kentuckians unveiled at Capitol, online

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The first exhibit in the Team Kentucky Gallery showcasing the talents of people in the state has been unveiled and is on a display for a six-month rotation.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the exhibit is displayed in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky digital art gallery and runs until Dec. 31. He says as Kentuckians are again able to visit the Capitol, he wants them to see their communities represented.

First lady Britainy Beshear said she has seen how art can help heal young people’s trauma. She says she's impressed by the state's “extraordinary artists.”

The 'people's house' is now truly the house of the people as Kentucky stories fill the halls thanks to the Team Kentucky... Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Monday, July 12, 2021

