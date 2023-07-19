Team Eastern Kentucky flood relief fund receives $10K donation from Jeffersontown business

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman accepted the gift and said it was a special moment for the community and suffering families.

Employees at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in Jeffersontown donated $10,000 to the fund.

"Their fear of being forgotten is something I think they've realized they won't have to worry about. Not just because of our administration but because of people across Kentucky," Coleman said. "The way that we've showed up for neighbors -- it has been nothing short of remarkable and a year later it's still happening. That's pretty special..."

The employees held numerous fundraisers, including the creation and sale of a cookbook.

To date, over $13 million has been raised from over 41,500 people and organizations from across the globe.

According to the fund's website, distributions and pledges from the fund include $440,000 in funeral expenses to families of the deceased, over $4 million in $500 checks to survivors approved for any amount of FEMA assistance and over $1 million committed for building new homes ($975,000) and home repair ($200,000).

Since these floods, the transportation department has worked to remove debris causing backup in the area. They told lawmakers Tuesday the cleanup has cost around $200 million, which will come from part of the FEMA reimbursement since this isn't in the budget.

"The debris in the waterways was very extensive and, in fact, I was shocked to see that a flood -- The destruction area looked just like a tornado that had been through it. It was that type of just total, total, total destruction," state Sen. Jimmy Higdon said.

Transportation leaders said they've restored all of the washed out roads, but are still working on those where the pavement slipped.

