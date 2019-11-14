TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A small business in Taylorsville is being recognized as one of America’s favorites. Your vote could help the business win a new marketing package.

Taylorsville Hardware is a quarterfinalist for the 2019 Independent Small Business of the Year Award. The contest, organized by Independent We Stand, runs through November 25.

Independent We Stand is a group of independently owned businesses across the country that is dedicated to educating communities about the importance of buying local. The “Indie” Award was created in 2011 to help recognize locally-owned business that “go above and beyond to deliver great customer service and community support”.

Taylorsville Hardware beat out more than 100 other small businesses across the nation to qualify as one of the top 25 businesses in the competition. The family-owned store is in its third generation and has been a staple to Taylorsville Main Street for over 100 years. It is the only store from Kentucky or Indiana to make it into the quarterfinals.

If the store gets enough votes, it could win a complete marketing makeover worth $25,000. Voting for this round ends on November 17. If you’d like to vote for Taylorsville Hardware, you can visit the Indie Awards website.

