Taylor County officials report 'major damage' due to a tornado, one confirmed fatality

Roonie Dooley, EMA Director for the county's dispatch, said Taylor County has reports of "major" damage after a tornado struck the northern part of the county.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. — Editor's Note: Above image is not tornado damage from Taylor County.

One person is dead in Taylor County following a historic tornado outbreak that spanned multiple states, including a majority of Western Kentucky counties.

Ronnie Dooley, Emergency Management director with the Taylor County dispatch confirmed the fatality to WHAS11 News.

Dooley said Taylor County has reports of "major" damage after a tornado struck the northern part of the county. It is unclear the extent of that damage or how many residents have been affected.

Taylor County is about 230 miles away from Graves County, where the city of Mayfield was devastated by a strong tornado.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday morning a state of emergency due to the severe weather's impact.

"It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history," Beshear said in a press briefing.

He said these counties are believed to have some level damage or debris due to the storms: Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall, Lion, Caldwell, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Christian, Logan, Warren, Edmonson, Taylor and Marion.

